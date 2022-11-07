Air Macau to increase fights between mainland as travel restrictions ease

The local flag carrier has increased the number of flights between mainland China and Macau with the resumption of group travel visas and eVisas being issued – a move that has long been awaited by the city to boost the economy.

In a statement, Air Macau said up to 5,723 flights have been planned until Spring 2023 to 17 destinations, a surge of 41% year-on-year.

Last year, during the same period, the airline recorded 4,058 trips.

In the upcoming winter season, the airline will make 2,938 flights to and from Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, a year-on-year increase of 45%.

The 17 routes between the mainland and Macau in the winter and spring seasons include Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Changzhou, Nantong, Qingdao, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Yiwu, Tianjin, Taiyuan, Chongqing, Xiamen, Nanning, Zhengzhou route.

The airline also said that it plans to soon open a new Macau-Fuzhou route.

In an announcement made by the National Immigration Administration (NIA), mainland residents can apply for a group travel endorsement and an individual travel endorsement to Macau without the need to submit applications in person from November 1.

Some travel agencies in China have unveiled Macau’s travel packages in advance. These show the earliest departure date is November 13.

The issuance of these visas considered a great boon for the city’s gaming sector, which has been in great turmoil since the start of the pandemic.

In a note, JP Morgan has suggested the issuance of visas will resume for 49 eligible cities, as opposed to the initially announced plan of visas only rolled out in four mainland cities.