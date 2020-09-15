Air Macau to make exception on Seoul flight suspension

Local airline Air Macau is preparing to make an exception to their general cancellation of all flights between Macau and the South Korean capital, Seoul, as reported by the Times last week.

According to information provided to the Times by the air carrier, the company has applied to the relevant authorities to have a “special” flight on October 2 for their route NX822/NX821 to Seoul Incheon International Airport.

In the same statement, Air Macau informed that the flight is currently pending “approval from the concerned organizations.”

The airline also confirmed that flight route NX822/821 will otherwise be suspended after September 25 at least until October 24, a spokesperson informed.

As the Times reported last week, the Macau airline is resuming several flights to many mainland cities later this month, while also dropping some international routes.

Beijing, Shanghai (Pudong), Hangzhou, Nanjing, Changzhou, Chengdu, Xiamen, Nanning, Jieyang (Chaoshan), Tianjin, Taiyuan, Zhengzhou, Qingdao, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Chongqing, and Guiyang are the cities with flight resumptions; major destinations will be served by daily flights.

The resumption comes as China is preparing for a major public holiday, National Day Golden Week, which officially runs from October 1 to 7.

The date also coincides with the extension of the reissuing of visas under the Individual Visit Scheme for mainland tourists across the whole country.

According to the notice posted on the airline website, the current number of scheduled flight will increase from 54 per week to a total of 230 per week during October. RM