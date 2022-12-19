Air Macau to resume int’l flights by Christmas

Local flag carrier Air Macau has announced plans to resume some international flights in the coming months, local media reports.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a corporate event, Chen Hong, general manager at the airline company, said the company plans to resume flights to Bangkok and Osaka before Christmas, according to public broadcaster TDM.

Further resumption is expected in January next year, concerning flights to Kaohsiung and Seoul. The next month should see resumption of flights to Da Nang, Singapore and Manila, the airline executive added.

The move is designed to make travel more convenient and help the local tourism industry revive.

Chen expects the frequency of mainland flights will resume to 50% of 2019 by the end of this year, while hoping that after spring next year, international flights will resume to 90% of pre-Covid time.

Weekly new bookings have nearly tripled since November, the airline executive revealed. Considering the current situation, he is satisfied with the booking frequency.

He expected the coming holiday season of Christmas, New Year and Lunar New Year will be extremely helpful in reviving the local tourism industry.

More flights and new routes will be added to the mainland service next year, in an attempt to return to the pre-Covid level, Chen added. AL