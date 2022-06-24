Air Macau’s revenue surges to MOP1.2b in 2021

Local flag carrier Air Macau has recorded a revenue increase to MOP1.2 billion in 2021, citing the partial recovery of the tourism market compared to 2020, when the city experienced its first wave of a tourism drought. Annual visitors in 2021 arrivals rose by 30.7% year-on-year to 7,705,943. Of these arrivals, some 501,387 traveled by air. In a statement made to the Official Gazette, the carrier said that it recorded a net loss of MOP771 million, MOP269 million less than in the previous year.

IAS opens summer shelter for public

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announced that its summer shelter opened to the public yesterday due to a yellow hot weather alert issued by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau. The shelter is located at Rua Leste da Ilha Verde, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde. Residents must take a rapid test and return a negative result before entering the shelter. The IAS reminded the public to pay attention to elderly people who live alone and are staying at home, and take appropriate measures to prevent heatstroke.

63 illegal workers identified in May

Macau authorities identified a total of 63 illegal workers in the city during operations carried out in May. A total of 333 inspection operations were carried out last month, with 63 illegal workers identified on construction sites, in private buildings and commercial or industrial establishments. Since the beginning of the year, 1,706 inspections have been carried out and 276 illegal workers have been identified.