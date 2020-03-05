AirAsia, EVA Air express confidence in local market despite virus blow

AirAsia has expressed full confidence that Southeast Asian routes can resume in a short time, after several of its flight routes were canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Amid the travel bans and cancellations of flights connected to Macau, the low-cost carrier has continued to operate limited flights, including some to Kuala Lumpur.

CAM executives held a meeting this week with AirAsia to discuss market trends and industry information as air traffic in the SAR has been affected by the epidemic.

As cited in a statement issued by the Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAM), the company expressed hopes that it and AirAsia can cooperate to restore routes and expand new markets in the future.

According to Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong and Macau, they are confident about resuming their operations in the market, as they have “accumulated experiences” from past uncertainties and challenges.

CAM also met with the EVA Air Macau Branch. The Taiwanese airline has continued to run daily flights to Taipei amid the outbreak. The carrier pledged to immediately adjust their flights and aircraft once the market recovers.

“They are full of confidence and prospects in the market,” said CAM. LV