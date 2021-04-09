AirAsia optimistic about travel bubble despite city’s entry restrictions

Low-cost airline AirAsia has been optimistic about Macau establishing travel bubbles with different ASEAN countries, particularly those that are considered low risk.

Previously, Celia Lao, CEO of AirAsia Hong Kong and Macau, wants the region to negotiate a travel bubble with Thailand, an initiative she views as feasible given the Covid-19 situation has stabilised both in Macau and Thailand.

Yet this time, Lao said that she would like to see a travel bubble with more ASEAN countries, but is counting on the government to lift entry restrictions.

Currently, only Macau residents and Greater China residents can come to Macau.

“We’re positive and working closely with relevant governments in ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and India as well. We also hope that the travel bubble will be built with Malaysia, Thailand or Singapore. There are certain conditions under which we hope the travel bubble will be built very soon,” said Lao.

Recently, Thailand launched an Open Thailand Safely campaign, which will allow Thailand to reopen its borders from July 1.

Prospective travelers must have had a Covid-19 vaccination from their home country, have health insurance, and demonstrate proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure, among other conditions.

Lao also believed that the aviation industry will slowly return to normal, yet stressed that it needs to work closely with the government in determining the most feasible time to relax the city’s entry restrictions.

“That’s a key reason blocking people from coming back here or from going overseas. With the quarantine lasting for 14 days, it’s difficult for local residents to make decisions [to travel out of mainland China],” Lao concluded. LV