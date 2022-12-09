AirAsia, Philippine Airlines selling April 2023 tickets to Macau

International low-cost carrier AirAsia is offering tickets for sale on its website for flights between Macau and Kuala Lumpur departing on and after April 1, the Times has learned.

The search results as depicted in a screen capture show that there will be two flights operating between the two destinations. The flights will depart Macau in the early afternoon and the evening.

This contradicts a comment made by Celia Lao, Greater China Region general manager at the airline’s sibling operation, AirAsia Digital. Lao said that she did not foresee any resumption of service to Macau in the near future.

Lao highlighted the fact that the airline was Macau’s largest non-local airline company prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, with 15% of flights to and from Macau operated by the airline. She hinted that the airline has a strong desire to resume flights to Macau.

However, she added, with quarantine and other restrictions in place, the company does not see reliable grounds to resume services to the city.

She promised that once Covid-19 restrictions ease in Macau, the airline will be ready to resume services.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier of the namesake south Asian archipelago country, is selling flight tickets on and after March 26 next year between Macau and Manila, at the price of some MOP2,000 for a return ticket.

Yesterday, the Macau government announced that it will adopt a strategy of co-existence with Covid-19. The government referred to its own strategy as permitting a controlled scale of infection.