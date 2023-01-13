AirAsia resumes flights to KL, Bangkok in February

AirAsia’s flights to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok are set to resume in February following the government’s approval.

Last month, the Times reported that the international low-cost carrier is offering tickets on its website for flights between Macau and Kuala Lumpur departing on and after April 1.

However, the flights seemed to be resuming two months earlier following the easing of Covid restrictions on Jan. 8.

The route will operate three times a week to Kuala Lumpur and twice to Bangkok.

The Civil Aviation Authority has pledged to assist the recovery of the industry, which has long been in turmoil.

The resumption of the international flights to the two countries is an addition to the recently approved flights for Air Macau’s Bangkok and Seoul routes.

Flights to mainland China have also increased amid the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines is selling tickets on and after March 26 next year between Macau and Manila, at some MOP2,000 return. LV