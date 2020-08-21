Airport launches design phase for second terminal

The kick-off meeting for the design phase of Terminal 2 and the heliport of the Macau International Airport (MIA) was held on Tuesday, the Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM) announced. The company sees it as a milestone for the Pac On project.

The government has previously unveiled plans to convert part of the Taipa Ferry Terminal into a facility that would handle airport passengers, considering the two buildings’ proximity.

The expected capacity of the second terminal of the MIA is 2 million passengers per year, with a total floor area of 56,000 square meters and a dedicated roadway of 660 meters connecting it to the airport tarmac.

The airport’s expansion was deemed necessary as it was designed to handle 7.8 million passengers per year, but saw 9.6 million passengers in 2019. Using part of the Ferry Terminal to solve the congestion could save both time and money.

This design project is divided into two stages, which are preliminary design and detailed design, and is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The Pac On Terminal Preparation Office is going to conduct research on selecting suitable airlines to operate at Terminal 2, and also trying to introduce intelligent airport equipment and systems to enhance the passenger travel experience. AL