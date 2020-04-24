Airport passenger flow halves in first quarter

The Macau International Airport saw a 50% year-on-year fall in its passenger flow during the first quarter, due to the onset of the pandemic.

During the first three months of 2019, the number of airport passengers fell to 2.33 million.

“Due to the epidemic triggered by Covid-19 since the beginning of this year, the demand for the aviation industry has slumped drastically,” the Macau International Airport Company (CAM) said in a statement.

Since late January, flights coming in and out of Macau have drastically decreased.

The plunge in passenger flow was also attributed to global travel restrictions, even during the usually busy Chinese Lunar New Year holiday period.

Meanwhile, the airport’s cargo volume handled in the first quarter dropped by 25% compared to the same period in 2019.

“CAM will continue doing its best to fulfill its pledges and follow up with the sixth repayment of shareholders’ loans, as well as the distribution of the preferred dividends in 2020,” CAM said in a statement.

The firm has also said that it expects some improvement in the regional aviation sector in the second quarter of this year, provided that the pandemic situation is brought under control. LV