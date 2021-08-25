Airport recorded nearly 680,000 passengers in H1

Despite the apparently worsening pandemic situation in the region, the Macau International Airport (MIA) handled about 678,000 passengers in the first half of the year (H1), data from the Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAM) has revealed.

The performance of the local airport has recovered from the trough between April and August last year, which saw passenger counts of only four digits. The count climbed up to five digits in September 2020 and has retained a gradual upward momentum until 82,000 were registered in December last year.

In January there was a slight drop to 62,000 passengers. In February, there was a further decline to about 42,000, as the government in Beijing discouraged travel during the Chinese New Year holidays.

With the epidemic in mainland China gradually stabilizing, the figure saw a further increase during the second quarter of the year. In April, the MIA handled nearly 140,000 passengers.

The figure further moved up to 175,000 in May and 160,000 in June.

Despite the reviving passenger counts, the airport has only handled slightly more than 8,000 flights in H1, with most flights handled in May, amounting to 1,807 flights.

MIA’s flight handling figure topped in 2019, with the year seeing more than 77,000 flights arriving at and departing from the airport. AL