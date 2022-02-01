Airport records 29,000 passengers in first five days of Lunar New Year

During the first five days of the Chinese New Year holiday the Macau International Airport (MIA) recorded passenger traffic of over 29,000, the MIA company has reported.

While the figure represents an increase of 208% in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year, it accounts for only 16% of passenger traffic recorded in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the significant increase in the number of passengers has also contributed to a higher number of flights recorded in the same period – 270 – accounting for a 75% increase year-on-year when compared to the same period of last year.

Although the number of passengers is still considered low, the significant increase in procedural requirements has led to the MIA deploying a high number of staff members to safeguard the airport operation and the pandemic prevention gateway.

The airport continues to implement a pandemic prevention strategy guarding against imported cases and preventing a resurgence of the outbreak at home, which includes a closed-loop area, nucleic acid test sampling points, as well as the undergoing of continuous disinfection work and temperature checking points at all airport entrances.

According to an MIA statement, passengers conducted themselves in good order at the airport during the pandemic prevention period, and people showed understanding and were cooperative with the measures in force for checking-in and boarding procedures.

In a separate statement, the MIA also advised that the local airport has been awarded by the Airport Council International (ACI) with the “The Voice of the Customer” recognition award.

This recognition acknowledges the efforts in gathering passengers’ feedback to better understand their needs during 2021.

Over the past ten years, MIA has been a participant in the ACI’s Airport Service Quality program, which works as a measurement and benchmarking tool for airports, helping to improve operational efficiency and performance.

Due to the pandemic, the aviation industry contracted rapidly and so, in 2020, MIA suspended participation in the program.

After a slow recovery, participation in the program resumed in 2021, to which this recognition relates.