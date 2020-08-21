AL approves school framework bill to take effect next year

The Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday approved a revision to the private non-tertiary education private school framework bill, which will enter into force next year.

According to the amendment, a private school operator is subject to a fine of between 500,000 patacas and one million patacas fine should they enroll students without having a license.

The school should have a board consisting of seven people, which must include the school rector, a teacher, and a representative of the parents. The first board must have four members in addition to the school principal. More than half of the board members must be Macau residents.

Previously, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) said that in the event that a private school is closed, the DSEJ will be able to help students affected by the closure.

The DSEJ will be able to place any students affected by the closure of a private school into a public school. JZ