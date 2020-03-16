AL expected to discuss trade union bill again today

The Legislative Assembly (AL) is today expected to deliberate on another trade union bill submitted this time by the lawmakers representing the Macao Federation of Trade Unions.

The latest proposal, brought to the AL by legislators Lam Lon Wai and Lei Chan U, is the 11th time the Special Administrative Region’s parliament will hear the matter.

As the Times has previously reported, no other proposal generates as much fervent interest from Macau’s rubber-stamp parliament than the trade union bill. It pits the workers representatives and the pro-democratic wing against the business interests of the AL.

The law proposal has been submitted 10 times to the AL and has been defeated on each occasion, though the margin of defeat is seen narrowing.

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho is a long-time advocate of the bill and has spearheaded seven personal attempts to see it through the AL. DB