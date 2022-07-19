AL to hold online session on budget amendment

The Legislative Assembly (AL) is set to hold a special plenary session online on July 21 amid the current Covid outbreak. One of the discussion points will be the budget amendment required for the recent stimulus measures announced to assist those affected by the pandemic. Over the weekend, another round of MOP10 billion financial relief measures was announced. This round of stimulus measures comes after the announcement of an initial MOP10 billion in assistance in June. The upcoming session will also include the proposed inclusion of monkeypox as a transmissible disease and the legal framework for protection of communications.

MUST to award eight honorary doctorates this year

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced that it will confer degrees of doctor honoris causa to eight industry leaders this year, including Nobel Laureate in economics, Andrew Michael Spence; Professor Hao Ping, Communist Party of China secretary at the Peking University; biological engineer Robert S. Langer; Professor Lou-Chuang Lee, academician at the Academia Sinica in Taiwan; computer scientist Harry Shum; Professor Wu Weishan, president of the Chinese Academy of Sculpture; writer, critic and television icon Chua Lam; and paleontologist Zhou Zhonghe. In support of the conferment, the university cited the contributions of eight individuals’ to the fields of sustainability, science and research, education, culture, arts, as well as health and medication.