Alibaba to issue RMB5,000 internship subsidy to Macau interns

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is cooperating with Alibaba for a second training and internship project for Macau young people to go to Alibaba in Hangzhou, with 40 internship job positions including marketing, business development, cross-border business cooperation and operation, user research, client support and public welfare. Applications are open and will close on April 14.

DSAL said at its press conference yesterday that the project is aimed at educating young people about how digitalization is helping enterprises improve and transform through practice and better promote Macau’s moderate economic diversification.

The project is composed of a three-week training period and a five-week internship. Topics covered in the training include the development of the digital economy in China and Alibaba’s organizational culture and business practices.

There will be a MOP5,000 subsidy per four weeks from DSAL for participants’ accommodation and living expenses during their internship, as well as a MOP4,000 transportation and travel insurance subsidy for the whole program. Alibaba will issue a RMB5,000 internship subsidy for each participant.

The internship host organization requires participants to prepare a valid health certificate issued by a Macau legal medical institution at their own expense for employment procedures.

To be eligible for the project, participants should be Macau residents who finished their higher education after September 2019 and have obtained a degree, have some work experience and fulfill the skill requirements. Staff Reporter