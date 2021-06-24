Alien Invasion

An Alien Invasion occured at Starworld Hotel, Macau during the evening of Saturday 12th June, when the British Chamber of Commerce held its Sci Fi Ball, in celebration of the Chamber’s 15th Anniversary.
Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, the Ball was a fantasmagorical interplanetary gathering of 220 guests, the majority of whom took full advantage of the Sci Fi fancy dress theme. Olivier Bonard won the best dressed competition for his interpretation of Mad Max.
Proceeds from the Sci-Fi Ball will be channeled towards Britcham’s CSR Fund which provides financial assistance to local students without the necessary wherewithall to continue sections of their education. Chairman Keith Buckley was pleased to announce that over Mop 60,000 was raised from the event for this purpose.

Vying for the Best Costume Prize. From left to right: Glenn McCartney, Amelia Stein, Pedro Cortés, Keith Buckley, Meridith Beaujean, Ben Goldsworthy, Joana Freitas, Francisco Sá da Bandeira, Olivier Bonard, Adriana Lucas, Maggie Chan, Laranja Vera, Michael Jackson and Liz Lycette

Mick Ridley with Team MARVEL-ous

Best Costume won by Mad Max aka Olivier Bonard

Peta Houghton and Matt Humpreys alight the USS Enterprise with their crew

Dressed for an interplanetary gathering. From left to right: Constantino Mousinho, Maria Sá da Bandeira, Francisco Sá da Bandeira, Carlos Álvares, Catarina da Costa, Laura Mousinho, Jessica Leão, Carlos Simões, António Menano, Jaclyn Ho, Luísa de Bragança, Mafalda and Maria Melo

The Force is strong with ICBC, Ruby Sponsor

Ruby Sponsor BNU and guests – cameras at the ready! From left to right: Sam Tou, Ieong Kim Man, Rui Gomes, Laura Mousinho, Constantino Mousinho, Catarina da Costa and Carlos Álvares

Cheers & congratulations to Ruby Sponsor CTM, celebrating their 40th Anniversary

Britcham Vice Chair, Eileen Stow casts an alien light over Jewel in the Crown sponsor, Galaxy Entertainment Group. From left to right: Gordon Tan, Alexei Berejnoi, Jason Li, Joanne Hoi, Jeff Cheng and Will Fu

Ruby Sponsor, Jardine Matheson show their strength & team spirit

