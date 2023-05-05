AlipayHK merchant sales uptick over Golden Week

Sales of AlipayHK partner merchants almost doubled over the first three days of the May Golden Week period compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Electronic products, jewelry, apparel and catering sectors recorded the most significant uptick when compared to the year prior. At the beginning of May, nearly 250,000 AlipayHK users spent their first instalment of electronic consumption vouchers. Mainland China and Macau remained the top choices as travel destinations among Hong Kong users of AlipayHK.

Related