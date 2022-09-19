All seven bids for gaming concessions accepted, GMM only conditionally approved

All seven bids submitted for the new gaming concessions public tender have been accepted and confirmed, the committee has ruled, following the opening of proposals on Friday.

Six of the seven gaming concessions were accepted immediately, including Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited, Venetian Macau Limited, Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, SJM Resorts, Limited, MGM Grand Paradise Limited, and Galaxy Casino Company Limited. The GMM Limited submission was conditionally accepted.

GMM Limited is a locally registered firm with links to the Malaysian gaming tycoon and chairman of Genting Group, Lim Kok Thay.

The group runs businesses including casinos, resorts, and a palm oil conglomerate with a market capitalization estimated at MYR40 billion (MOP71.3 billion).

GMM is the only new competitor responding to the tender which will grant a maximum of six concessions for the operation of casino games in Macau for 10 years, starting January 1, 2023.

The bids’ opening event was held before officials of the Public Prosecutions Office as well as representatives of all companies submitting proposals.

As the rules state, the committee opened and reviewed the proposal materials by order of submission.

The committee will analyze all documentation submitted according to the requirements of the tender before arriving at a final classification list of the proposals received and accepted.