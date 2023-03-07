Alleged murderer of Abby Choi tried to escape to Macau

Hong Kong authorities have granted bail to a man suspected of having assisted the alleged murderer of socialite model Abby Choi to escape Macau.

According to The Standard, Lam Shun, a 41-year-old man, tried to help the ex-husband of Choi, Alex Kwong Kong-chu to escape from Hong Kong to Macau by boat.

Kwong promised Lam a reward of HKD300,000 to help him escape Hong Kong, since he was wanted in connection with the gruesome killing of the 28-year-old model.

The report said that he was not required to enter a plea this morning and the magistrate adjourned his case to May 8. He was granted a HKD50,000 cash bail and was banned from leaving Hong Kong. He must also report to police twice every week.

Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder, after police found Choi’s remains in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban part of Hong Kong near the border with mainland China. Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, faces one count of perverting the course of justice. All four were detained without bail.

Court documents show that Lam was on the staff of a yacht company, and had arranged a yacht for the escape of Kwong to Macau, with the intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of Kwong. Staff Reporter