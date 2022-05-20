Alvin Chau no longer shareholder of companies

The former chairman of Suncity Group Alvin Chau has disposed of his shares in the group and in the gaming operator Summit Ascent. As cited in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Chau and his business partner Cheng Ting Kong transferred the shares and convertible bonds to the group’s current executive director, Andrew Low. The combined shares in Suncity Group totaled 74.85%. Following his arrest in November amid the junket crackdown, Chau resigned from his executive positions at Suncity Group and Summit Ascent, effective from 1 December 2021. This led to a major plunge in the companies’ respective shareprices. Suncity closed all its gaming-related operations on December 1.

Man passes with H5N6 avian flu in Guangxi

The Health Bureau (SSM) has recently publicized a notification from its mainland counterparts that a man who developed symptoms of H5N6 avian flu on April 16 was hospitalized April 18 and succumbed to the disease on April 24. The late patient had recorded exposures to wet market settings. SSM reminded those in Macau not to touch birds’ secretions or excrement. They should only eat completely cooked bird meat or related products. If they develop respiratory symptoms, they should visit a doctor right away.