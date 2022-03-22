Amagao Gallery presents Color Lusofonia art exhibition featuring 300 works

The latest art gallery in Macau, Amagao Gallery, opened its doors at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau last week with the theme “Color Lusofonia.”

“Color Lusofonia” is an exhibition featuring varied range of works of some 50 artists from Portuguese-speaking countries. It displays artworks selected from a gallery collection of over 300 works, bringing well-known, young and emerging artists as well as Macau-based artists together.

The organizer said the gallery is a new addition to the bespoke experiences the hotel has to offer as an artistic and cultural enclave.

In addition, the facilitator also said that the theme is a celebration of a Sino-Portuguese artistic and creative exchange, bridging China and the Lusophone world.

The Area Vice President, Macau Operations for Artyzen Hospitality Group, Rutger Verschuren explained at the opening that the hotel’s partnership with Amagao Gallery continues to uphold the brand’s mission of sharing art, culture, and the inspirational wisdom that lies within.

“As a bridge between East and West and a platform for Sino-Portuguese culture, the creation of the Amagao Gallery and the artworks it showcases will not only lead to the future development of the art interface but will also provide a deeper understanding of the rich history of the Portuguese-speaking countries.”

“Our aim is to give visibility and market to the immense variety and creativity of the Lusofonia visual arts. But it is also our intention to keep the door open for other artists and designers, namely from China and especially Macau,” said the Managing Partners of Amagao Gallery, José I. Duarte, Lina Ramadas and Victor Hugo Marreiros in a statement.

After ‘Color Lusofonia,’which runs until May 22, three more exhibitions will be held in June, October, and December this year at the gallery located near the hotel lobby. The hotel will also host food and music-related events, as well as workshops and interest classes, allowing for a more meaningful exploration of the arts and their enjoyment.