Amagao Gallery unveils exhibition to celebrate Portuguese artists

Amagao Gallery has unveiled its new art exhibition ‘Lusografia’ at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, featuring a total of 70 art works from 24 Portuguese artists.

The exhibition shines a spotlight on the Portuguese art scene, and also highlights the celebration of Portugal’s National Day.

In this exhibition, works of Portuguese artists such as Paula Rego, Vieira da Silva, Júlio Pomar, Cruzeiro Seixas, Graça Morais, are all represented.

Amongst the artists featured in the Lusografia exhibition, Rego is an important cultural figure in Portugal, who is known for her unsettling images.

She died just last week at her home in North London, at the age of 87.

da Silva is a famous pioneer of European Abstract Expressionism, renowned for her obsession with perspective.

“We would say that putting the masterpieces of these influential Portuguese artists together in one space is precious, simply amazing. It is also an extraordinary way to celebrate the National Day of Portugal, and its arts and culture.’ said José I. Duarte, managing partner of Amagao Gallery.

Meanwhile, commenting on the launch of the exhibition, Rutger Verschuren, general manager of Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, noted, “As a hotel in love with the arts, heritage and culture, we welcome all art lovers, locals and tourist-alike, to explore and experience this unique exhibition with us this summer.”

Following the previous exhibition ‘Color Lusofonia’, Lusografia has opened June 9 and will run to September 4, offering a glimpse into the world of arts and graphics from the perspective of influential artists back to 1978.