AMCM warns of fake banking apps

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) stated that the Macau Branch of the Bank of East Asia Ltd. has issued a notice on their website, as required by authorities, to remind the public to pay attention to fake mobile applications to avoid fraud and unnecessary financial loss. The bureau stated that citizens should download official mobile applications through channels provided by financial institutions to prevent malicious programs from being installed and avoid risks such as the leakage of personal information.

