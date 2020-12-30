Amended CEPA to come into effect on January 1

Starting from January 1, seven further articles concerning the origin of goods under the Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will come into effect.

According to a statement from the Macau Economic Bureau (DSE), the amendment will create more favorable conditions for companies, as they benefit from the exemption from custom duties under CEPA.

The move was intended to boost the development of the Greater Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Bay Area.

National income amounts to nearly MOP396b in 2019

Gross National Income (GNI) at current prices amounted to MOP394.06 billion in 2019, which was MOP51.06 billion less than Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices (MOP445.12 billion). Total outflow of external factor income reflects income earned by non-resident enterprises and investors from investment in Macau. Official data shows that in 2019, the total outflow of external factor income went up by 12% year-on-year to MOP120.6 billion, mainly due to an 8.6% increase in direct investment income (MOP 80.51 billion) earned by some non-resident enterprises and investors from investment in Macau.