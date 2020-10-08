Angela Leong hints at delay of Cotai projects

Both the Grand Lisboa Palace and Lisboeta projects may see their openings delayed until next year due to the pandemic, Angela Leong, Executive Director of Sociedade dos Jogos de Macau (SJM), hinted yesterday following a celebration of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China hosted by the gaming operator.

The Lisboeta project is not directly owned by the SJM, but is a plan by the late Stanley Ho’s son, Arnaldo Ho, under the entity of Macau Theme Park and Resorts Ltd.

Leong stressed that the board was in regular meetings in an attempt to determine a date for the Grand Lisboa Palace’s opening. She added that the company’s performance during the October 1 Golden Week was weaker than expected. Changes to operation strategies may take place to adapt to market development.

Moreover, the company is setting targets for early next year. The SJM executive noted that logistics were hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic, delaying the opening of the projects.

Both projects were expected to open by the end of this year. Judging from their exteriors, both projects are complete, at least on the outside. The government has previously issued a hotel license to the Lisboeta Hotel. The project also features the Maison L’Occitane and Line Friends – Casa de Amigo hotels, both debuting globally. AL