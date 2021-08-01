Anima appeals for financial support of ‘at least’ MOP4 million

Animal rights protection group Anima Macau is again appealing to the public for financial support, with an urgent need to find “at least MOP4 million.”

The group issued a statement, signed by honorary life president Albano Martins, saying that come the end of this month, they will have no more funds.

“Our budget for 2021 was approved to around MOP10.7 million. However, we have received MOP4.5 million from Macau Foundation and MOP500,000 will only be provided in the beginning of next year,” said the animal rights activist.

The group admitted that it had already called on the casino operators for support but this has been in vain.

“We need to find at least around MOP4 million to survive until we are capable of generating other funds to pay our budgetary expenses. For the next month of September, we may need around MOP800,000,” Martins noted.

Anima is currently sheltering around 400 dogs in its shelter and some 300 cats in the Cats’ Paradise.

There are an additional 500 dogs and cats under Anima’s Special Protection Program (SPP). Although they do not provide shelter for these animals, the group provides them with food, medication and welfare within their financial capabilities.

“We have some animals in our shelters that have medical needs, and food is also a priority,” Martins added.

Anima has been struck with financial hardship due to the sharp reduction in funding from casino operators last year, as well as the indeterminate timeframe for government financial aid.

In January this year, the group disclosed that as a result of the economic fallout of Covid-19, they were given a total of MOP360,000 by four local casino operators, a significant plunge from the MOP2 million it received each year on average, pre-pandemic.