Another 12 people suspected of spreading child pornography

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has apprehended 12 Nepali nationals who are suspected of distributing videos of child pornography, according to the police department.

Yesterday, the PJ held a press conference on the case. The 12 Nepalis are all security guards, including a 27-year-old working for the government police force.

The PJ received information from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) back in August this year notifying the Macau police authority that a number of individuals had been sharing videos of child pornography on Facebook between April and May.

An Interpol investigation revealed that the victim in the video was a foreign girl. The concerned video was around two minutes and 30 seconds in length.

The PJ was able to identify the location of the 12 people. On Monday morning, the police authority took action to apprehend these men.

Some were directly apprehended from two security company offices in the central and northern districts while the rest were apprehended at their apartments.

Upon police interrogation, ten of the suspects confessed to sharing the video. Two refused to cooperate with the police officers.

The PJ pledged to continue investigating the source of the video, including identifying the film maker.

This is the second case involving the distribution of child pornography by a significant number of offenders in recent times.

Earlier, in August, a group of 11 Nepalese men were arrested for the same crime. The 11 suspects were aged between 21 and 36 years old. In this case, the police concluded that the video had been shot outside of Macau. JZ