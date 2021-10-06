Another gaming public consultation canceled

Following the recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has called off the planned second public consultation on gaming that was to be held this Saturday.

Last week’s first public consultation on the amendments to the law was also cancelled due to the outbreak.

The casino regulator said that developments in the pandemic were the main reason for canceling these two sessions.

Another session is scheduled for October 19. It is unknown at this stage whether a face-to-face consultation will occur on this date.

There are no plans to extend the consultation process because members of the public are still able to give their opinions in writing, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, announced late last week.

Last month, the Secretary announced proposed amendments to the gaming law including tighter government scrutiny for concessionaires. The government will have greater authority to verify the background of staff hired by both the concessionaires and entities who work with them.

This includes oversight of those who seek to establish partnerships with the concessionaires.

The announcement led to a plunge in casino stocks of some USD18 billion in market value the following day. LV