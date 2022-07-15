Another octogenarian passed after virus contraction

An 86-year-old woman who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 succumbed yesterday morning to multiple conditions, Accident and Emergency doctor, Lei Wai Seng, medical director of the public hospital, announced yesterday.

The city has since 2020 recorded five deaths with Covid-19.

A resident at Fai Fu Building in Fai Chi Kei, the deceased had been admitted to the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane July 6.

She had been suffering from dementia, chronic kidney problems and bleeding in the digestive tract. She had also received two doses of the inactivated vaccine from SinoPharm, according to the A&E doctor.

When she was first admitted to hospital, she was in a stable condition with mild pneumonia, but the condition later deteriorated and digestive tract bleeding started developing. Her pneumonia was also exacerbated.

It was later discovered that her pneumonia was caused by both viral and bacterial infections.

Lei said that her family did not want intrusive therapy.

She was pronounced dead at 11:10 am yesterday.

Yesterday, Lei also disclosed that the condition of a patient who was previously on a respirator had improved. The patient is now considered stable.

Four other patients at the Coloane facility have required oxygen.

In addition, eight patients needed oxygen and are considered severe cases. Lei said most of them are elderly and have backgrounds of chronic diseases.

Most pneumonia onsets detected are mild cases, Lei added. AL