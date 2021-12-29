Another returnee positive for SARS-CoV-2

A 62-year-old man who returned home from Los Angeles on December 27 has tested positive for the coronavirus at the airport upon his arrival. The patient received three doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine in February, March and November. The man tested negative as he boarded Singapore Airlines flight 37 on December 25 for the first leg of his flight home. He was seated in 62E. Two days later, he took seat 20A on flight TR904 from Singapore to Macau. The case has not contributed to the local tally, as it is considered an imported case. Two days before this returnee’s arrival, another returnee, also coming from the US, tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Xi’an records 175 local infections

The mainland city of Xi’an recorded 175 local coronavirus infections yesterday, as it grapples with a coronavirus outbreak that has pushed China’s daily cases to record highs since early last year. The 175 infections reported in Xi’an, in the northwestern Shaanxi province, were up from 162 on Sunday, and 158 the day before, according to a government notice issued yesterday. Authorities blame the outbreak on the Delta variant. Authorities have locked down 13 million residents in Xi’an amid the rise in infections as they attempt to curb the spread.