Another round of mass testing despite negative results in first round

The government will require residents to undergo another round of mass testing on November 4 to November 5 despite not finding positive cases during the first round.

In a press conference today, authorities justified that although the Covid community risk is low, they aim to ensure the “safety of the community and prepare for economic recovery.”

The new round of testing will be commence 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities expect that the mass testing will be concluded in 28 hours.

In a statement released today, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said that over 725,000 have been sample, of which all results are negative.

From midnight to 3 p.m. today, a total of 448,912 residents have uploaded their antigen test results to the platform.

Visitors to Gongbei shopping center to undergo NAT

Based on the epidemic notice of Xiangzhou District in Zhuhai City of Guangdong Province, the government calls on individuals who have been to Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Center on or after October 28 to undergo “three tests in three days.”

Individuals are required to undergo nucleic acid test (NAT) for three consecutive days (once daily, three tests in total), with each test separated by at least 12 hours. Those who have participated in other NAT drives (including NAT performed in Zhuhai) do not need to join this test again on the same day.