The third round of mass testing will commence at 9 p.m. tonight, the for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U announced at a press conference.

This comes after the discovery of the 72nd case today, as well as the fact that a mixed sample containing ten samples preliminary tested positive for Covid-19.

The city-wide test will last for three days. There are a total of 40 testing stations that will be open for 24 hours. Appointments will commence at 4 p.m.

[Developing story]