Another two land plots lawfully reclaimed by Gov’t

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has ruled on another two plots of land that the government had reclaimed, claiming the expiry of the concessions.

As in previous cases, the decision of the highest court favored the government’s claim, declaring the forfeiture of the land concessions.

The land plots in question are Lot 2 of zone D of Nam Van area, a plot ​​8,523 square meters in size that had been granted to the Sociedade de Investimento Imobiliário Va Keng Van for a period of 25 years. The concession expired on July 30, 2016, and the government reclaimed it due to its non-development.

The second plot is located on Taipa Island, next to the Povoação de Cheok Ká, and is a small parcel of just ​​887 square meters. According to the concession contract, the land was intended for agricultural use, and had a lease term of 50 years, issued in December 1952.

In this second case, the government had issued an extension for another 10 years, ending in December 2012, but subsequently decided not to extend the concession further, reclaiming the land. RM