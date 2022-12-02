Anytime Fitness allegedly closes Macau operations

International gym chain Anytime Fitness closed its operations in Macau yesterday, according to a notice posted by the company.

The company was contacted for verification through its Instagram page. No reply has been received as of press time.

The company announced the decision in a notice dated November 28.

“We regretfully announce that Anytime Fitness in Macau will close all shops in Macau from December 1,” the notice reads.

Meanwhile, it has given details on arrangements to exiting memberships in a responsible fashion. As stated in the notice, the company’s outlet at the Praia Park residential estate in Coloane will be closed from the aforementioned date.

On the other hand, the outlet at Caravel Hotel in Inner Harbor will continue to operate as it had been sold to the hotel. Members were assured by the notice that their memberships will not be affected.

Those with memberships at the Coloane outlet will receive specific emails. They will be requested to submit “requisite information” to the company to receive a pro rata refund of membership fees.

There has been no announcement on the matter on any of the three Instagram pages for Anytime Fitness’s operations in Macau over the past two days. The latest posts were made on February 25 and 26, and concerned Macau operations generally, as well as for the Praia Park outlet in particular.

The Caravel Hotel outlet page and the Caravel Hotel page, meanwhile, had no announcement on the matter either.

There was also no news published on the website concerning the Macau operations of Anytime Fitness. Nonetheless, there is an announcement published on the website that a gym is coming soon to the Waterfront Duet residential estate.

Anytime Fitness is a brand headquartered in the US and relies heavily on franchises for expansion.