Ao Ieong to visit Portugal with physicians’ recruitment on agenda

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, will visit Portugal next month, after a stop in Geneva, for a meeting at the World Health Organization (WHO), TDM Radio has reported.

The Secretary’s trip is scheduled for the end of May and, according to undisclosed sources quoted by TDM, one of the main agenda topics will be the recruitment of physicians in Portugal to come and work at Macau’s public hospital.

The same source told TDM that applications should open shortly after Ao Ieong’s visit, and that an advertisement for the different posts would be published on the Portuguese Medical Association (Ordem dos Médicos) website.

The last time the Macau government launched a drive to recruit physicians from Portugal was 2017.

Ao Ieong will join Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s delegation visiting Lisbon next week.

Before heading to Portugal, Ao Ieong will participate in the WHO General Assembly, which starts on May 21 in the Swiss city of Geneva.

A meeting with the Portuguese Minister of Education, João Costa, will also be part of the Secretary’s official program in Portugal. RM