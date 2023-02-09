Apartment price index falls in 2022

In 2022, the overall average residential property price index fell by 4.8% year-on-year to 254.0, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The indices for existing residential units (271.5) and pre-sale residential units (298.0) dropped by 5.3% and 0.1% respectively, year-on-year. Realtor Centaline had already said that Macau has recorded the worst-ever residential sales in years, hitting a 40-year low in 2022. On average, there were only about 300 transactions per month in the first nine months, with the June 18 outbreak having the severest impact on the market.

UM holds exhibition in honor of Hsing Yun

In tribute to the memory of Master Hsing Yun, honorary doctor of the University of Macau (UM) and founder of the Fo Guang Shan Buddhist order in Taiwan, the UM Library has launched the Exhibition of Master Hsing Yun’s Works, which will remain in the library lobby until Mar.8. About 50 books written by Master Hsing Yun, including autographed copies and related videos will be on display at the exhibition. The items on display include the ‘Complete Works of Venerable Master Hsing Yun’, ‘Humanistic Buddhism: Holding True to the Original Intents of Buddha (English edition)’, ‘Humanistic Buddhism: Journal, Arts, and Culture’, and ‘Humanistic Buddhism’s 100 Paths to Happiness’.