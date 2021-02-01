Application for DSAL vocational training programs starts today

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will open applications for another round of sponsored vocational training programs starting today. The program is dedicated to upskilling local employees and will collect applications from today until February 5. MOP5,000 will be granted to each employer who enlists one employee in the program following the completion of the training. Another program, which involves a subsidy of MOP6,656 for each participant, is designed to provide training and job-matching services to locals and will accept applications from February 18 to 24.

15 investment projects in Hengqin kick off

The signing ceremony for 15 key investment projects for the Hengqin integration area took place recently in Zhuhai. The 15 investment projects have a combined value of RMB26 billion. They cover a range of industries like medicine, warehousing logistics and more. The ventures were created by the mainland and Macau corporations.