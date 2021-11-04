Applications for Economic Housing extended to the end of the month

The Housing Bureau (IH) has announced an extension to the application period for the government’s economic housing program.

The application period, due to close on November 12, has been extended until the end of the month, according to an announcement published in yesterday’s Official Gazette, justifying the extension by referring to the economic situation amid the pandemic.

Furthermore, the deadline for submitting missing documents to complete applications has also been moved to December 30.

The application process will create a priority list for the acquisition of affordable housing units that will be built on the five land plots of Zone A of the New Urban Landfills (A1 to A4 and A12).

In total, the government aims to build 5,254 housing units.

This was also the first time that an application for public housing could be submitted online.

To reduce the risks associated with physical contact, the IH also mandated that appointments had to be booked to deliver documents in person.

During the tender period, the IH will publish and update the status of the applications on a specially dedicated website. RM