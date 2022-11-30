Appointments for bivalent vaccines open today

Residents can schedule appointments to receive the vaccine against the Omicron variant from today. The shipment of the vaccines has arrived and vaccinations will commence tomorrow.

The Health Bureau advises that the bivalent mRNA vaccine can only be administered to individuals who have opted for an mRNA type vaccine as a booster dose. The bivalent formula is primarily intended for individuals receiving the fourth dose of the vaccine.

For individuals who opt for the mRNA vaccine as their third vaccine dose (first booster dose), either the bivalent mRNA vaccine, or the original mRNA vaccine strain will be provided, depending on availability.

Bivalent mRNA vaccines can be booked at Macau Forum’s vaccination center, at the 24-hour outpatient clinic at Conde de São Januário, Ilha Verde Health Center and Ocean Gardens Health Centre.

Meanwhile, the latter two health centers are the only locations where mRNA vaccines are available for children (aged six months or more).

According to the Health Bureau, the new bivalent vaccine aims to tackle the current Omicron wave of the pandemic. China is currently facing multiple outbreaks driven by fast-spreading Omicron variants. LV