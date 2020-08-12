Appreciating nature through music | Macao Orchestra performs Beethoven’s symphony at MGM COTAI’s Spectacle to celebrate Earth Day

This Summer, MGM is bringing you a whole new orchestral experience for music lovers! Partnering with the renowned Macao Orchestra, you will be able to immerse yourself in the Pastorale of Beethoven under the amazing Spectacle of MGM COTAI. The unique out-door-like venue enables one to appreciate beautiful rays of sunlight with music under Spectacle. Have you ever thought of enjoying an orchestra however way you want it? The casual and free flow setting allows you to embrace the show from any angle. Here is the occasion to do so!

To mark the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day as well as the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven’s Birth, MGM and the Macao Orchestra have chosen to perform Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68- “Pastorale” by Beethoven- for you at MGM COTAI’s Spectacle at 2:30pm on August 29 and 30.

As the epicentre of entertainment at MGM COTAI, the Spectacle comprises the world’s largest area of permanent indoor LED screens, which showcase an exclusive array of digital arts collected from around the globe. Made up of elements which include nature, art, music, language, and culture, these arts allow guests to discover and understand the world by inspiring them to perceive it through a new perspective.

Conductor Francis Kan expresses his excitement in working with MGM. “The concert venue is unique. In addition to appreciating the beauty of modern architecture, the audience will be in a comfortable environment. Regardless of whether it is cloudy or sunny, they can appreciate the beauty of nature without any disturbances. It is different from traditional concert halls with restrictions on and off stage. It is my hope that through music, city dwellers will stop, reflect on the relationship between mankind and nature, and cherish our beautiful earth” he says.

On August 29 and 30, through classical music, innovative technology and modern architecture, you will be in awe of the city’s natural beauty and unite their visions of a harmonious co-existence of mankind and nature. One could learn about the amazing natural art pieces and the aesthetics at MGM COTAI through the “Earth Day X Nature’s Art” guided tour and enjoy the beauty of Mother Earth, sublimated by the Symphony Afternoon Tea.

Last but not least, there is an exciting show prepared for you at the MGM MACAU Grande Praça and the MGM COTAI Spectacle. Come and let “Sea Odyssey” taking you on a summer adventure! Starting from August 1, every day at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm. You will find beautiful sea creatures swimming around in the air, creating a perfect opportunity for selfies! Get ready with your camera and pose!