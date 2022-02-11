Approved residential and commercial loans decrease

Residential mortgage loans approved by Macau banks fell by 22.5% month-on-month to MOP2.49 billion in December, according to data provided by the Monetary Authority of Macao. Of these, new loans to residents represented 98.5% of the total, down by 20.7% to MOP2.46 billion; the non-resident component decreased by 69.0% to MOP37.5 million. New commercial real estate loans, meanwhile, also fell by 13.6% month-on-month to MOP10.98 billion. Within this total, new commercial loans to residents made up 99.7% of the total, down by 13.8% to MOP10.94 billion, whereas those to non-residents increased by 96.1% to MOP36.5 million.

36 nursing homes visited for vaccination outreach

Authorities have so far visited 36 homes (including nursing homes and rehabilitation homes) to provide Covid-19 vaccination services to the elderly, since outreach services commenced in October 2021. According to a statement, the Health Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau will continue to organize vaccination outreach services for homes in Macau, with the aim of further increasing the rate of vaccination against Covid-19. The government continues to appeal to residents, particularly the elderly, to get vaccinated.

Sisters suffer carbon monoxide poisoning

Two 11-year-old sisters have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a gas water heater, according to the Health Bureau. The two victims reported feeling dizzy and paralyzed in all four limbs, though fully conscious, after taking a shower around 9:30 p.m. on February 8. Their parents took them to Kiang Wu Hospital where hemoglobin concentrations of carbon monoxide (COHb) were detected, and they were diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning. The patients remain hospitalized but are now considered stable, having received high pressure oxygen treatment.