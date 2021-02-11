Approved SME credit limit down 46%

The credit of newly-approved small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) fell in the second half of 2020. The outstanding balance of SME loans rose year-on-year while the share of SME loans to major industries remained stable.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new SME credit limit approved by Macau banks totalled MOP8.2 billion in the second half of 2020, down 46.5% from the first half of 2020, or 4.2% from the same period of 2019.

As at end-2020, the outstanding balance of SME loans decreased 1.7% from end-June 2020 but rose 1.3% from a year earlier to MOP87.3 billion. Compared to the last survey period, outstanding SME loans to “information technology” and “construction and public works” entities increased at respective rates of 7.1% and 2.9%, whereas those to “restaurants, hotels and similar,” “transport, warehouse and communications” and “wholesale and retail trade” dropped 5.8%, 4.4% and 2.5% respectively.

By 2020, the outstanding balance of delinquent SME loans grew 113.1% from six months ago or 193.8% from the preceding year to MOP486.5 million. LV