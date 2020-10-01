Approved textbooks ready for English and Portuguese-speaking students

Macau will purportedly start using the English and the Portuguese editions of three school textbooks co-drafted with mainland China in 2021, according to a statement released by the People’s Education Press yesterday.

The mainland government publication authority said that, this year, the organization has been working with the Macau government to prepare the translations for three textbooks on various subjects, including history, civic education and geography.

In 2021, the relevant departments will finish translating the textbooks into English and Portuguese and will start using the two non-Chinese versions of the teaching materials.

The three textbooks are currently being used in primary and secondary schools in Macau. The materials are said to “organically” integrate cultural, national and historical education in order to enhance students’ love of Macau and the country.

In addition to the textbook, the DSEJ is also commissioning the People’s Education Press to draft a textbook called “Mandarin,” designed for primary schools and secondary schools. The textbook is said to serve the purpose of promoting the culture of the motherland, and of promoting and generalizing the use of Mandarin in Macau. JZ