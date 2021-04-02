April Fools | The Suez Canal Macau-bound livestock

Following a millenary tradition, Macau Daily Times yesterday didn’t forget to put up an April Fools joke as is common on this day across the world of media.

Our story on the back page yesterday titled “Coffee, Ikea furniture, livestock among the Macau-bound objects stuck at the Suez Canal” was obviously made-up, inspired by a major world news story.

There is no such website as shiphappens.news that “lists all the objects stuck in one of the most traveled maritime canals worldwide.”

In the last paragraph, there was the “giveaway” where we wrote that ships carrying livestock “will eventually end up in Macau’s fine restaurants.”

Although a “considerable amount of Macau-bound goods” was actually stuck in the Suez Canal, as reported by the Macao Daily News this week, our “list” was totally made-up in order to keep this funny tradition in journalism alive.

The origins of April Fools’ Day are not clear but it is known that the tradition of practical joking and mischief-making dates back to Ancient Roman times. The Press has been its gatekeeper over the centuries. PC