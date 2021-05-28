April hotel occupancy rate stood at 58%

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms surged by 45.9 percentage points year-on-year to 58.5%, with the rate of 3-star hotels stood at 68.5%, according to data from the the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The number of guests checked into hotels & guesthouses leapt by 550.3% year-on-year to 694,000 in April, with mainland guests (603,000) and local guests (61,000) increasing by 761.2% and 149.3% respectively.

The massive surge was due to the fact that last year, amid the pandemic outbreak, borders were closed and the central government suspended the issuance of tourist visas for Chinese travelers to Macau.

In April, the number of guests staying in hotels & guesthouses increased by 36.1% year-on-year to 2,148,000, whereas their average length of stay held stable at 1.7 nights.

From April 9 to 15, the city’s occupancy rate averaged around 61.0%, up 12.7% from 48.3% at the Spring Festival Golden Week.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in the first four months of 2021 was 48.4%, up by 13.8 percentage points year-on-year.

There were no inbound package tour visitors in April and the number of visitors joining local tours added up to 11,000. Outbound residents using the services of travel agencies totalled 20,000, and 98.5% went to mainland China. In the first four months of 2021, visitors joining local tours soared by 81.8% year-on-year to 17,000, whereas outbound residents using the services of travel agencies declined by 49.9% to 44,000.