Areia Preta | Residential project to commence in H1

Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has been granted a lease concession over the future residential project in Areia Preta where construction works will commence in the first half of this year and are scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2024, the company has announced in a statement.

MUR recently presented the layout plan as well as the tendering and construction schedule for Lot P Temporary Housing and Home Swap Project to the local construction sector during the company’s visits to local associations in a bid to brief the sector about the project’s details and scale for their preparation.

The overall plan and the draft design were completed last year. Lot P, where the failed Horizon project was planned, consists of three land lots: Lot A, Lot B and Lot C. Lot A includes six residential towers providing about 2,000 Home Swap units that are for eligible Pearl Horizon pre-sale buyers, who had been affected by the cancelation of the previous land concession, to purchase. Lot B and Lot C include eight residential towers providing about 2,800 Temporary Housing units that are designated for property owners affected by urban renewal projects to rent.

The design of the buildings will adopt a podium design concept, including a podium green roof, retail space, a public transport interchange, two public roads, an emergency passageway for fire engines, pedestrian zones and a footbridge, among other amenities to connect to nearby communities and improve auxiliary facilities in the area.

MUR will adopt a pre-qualification tendering approach for the project’s four tenders, respectively, including the Lot A Home Swap Construction, and the Lot B and Lot C Temporary Housing Construction. Lot C will be divided into two tenders according to the design layout plan.

In addition, MUR is currently formulating the purchase method and guidelines for Home Swap units. MUR expects the arrangement for flat unit selection process for eligible buyers, as stipulated under the current legal framework, to take place this year.