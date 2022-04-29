art auction to raise funds for capoeira master’s cancer treatment

The Albergue SCM will host an art auction tomorrow to raise funds for a capoeira master who is in need of chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

Organized by the Circulo dos Amigos da Cultura de Macau, the art association will commemorate its 38th anniversary by collecting 38 artworks for the auction.

In a press conference yesterday, Albergue announced that the goal is to raise at least MOP100,000 – far less than the total base price of the artworks.

The auction will be held tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Albergue SCM.

The price of each piece ranges from MOP1,360 to MOP30,000, and the collected funds will be given to the Brazilian capoeira master known as Master Eddy Murphy. Currently, his hospital bill totals over a million patacas.

Murphy, who has been teaching capoeira since 2009, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

As Murphy is not a Macau resident, he is not eligible for medical subsidies.

According to the Macau4Eddy campaign, he has just finished two months of more aggressive treatments to try to eradicate the cancer, which has led to a 90% reduction in the size of the tumor. To achieve complete remission of the cancer, he is now preparing to undergo a transplant procedure which will help healthy cell tissue grow back, replacing the damaged bone marrow.

A musical event fundraiser was also held recently, with local musicians invited to perform and attendees purchasing tickets for MOP300 each. LV