Art Exhibition presents crossover between installation and performance

The third edition of the “Curiouser and Curiouser” exhibition was recently inaugurated, presenting a crossover between installation and performance art created by artists and performers from Macau.

Showcased at the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Center, “Curiouser and Curiouser” is a project inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

Each year, the artists bring the public into a new chapter of the fictitious world of Lewis Carroll’s wonderland. This year presents the third chapter, in which the character of the Dodo will take the public into “A Curious Race with Alice.”

Mel Cheong Hoi, curator of the exhibition, said, “Our performances are still one of the best ways to gather people over the weekend.

“During the first year, Macau Tower had more tourists coming and [they would] take photos and share them on internet. These two years, we have more locals coming instead, so that means when a door is closed, you have another one that opens,” she told the Times.

For Cheong, artists’ collaboration during the pandemic was strengthened among the community.

Previously, the curator said that there are lot of good artists in the city. However, some may just not have good marketing or organizing skills to make the whole project suitable for a commercial area.

This exhibition is organized by the Ieng Chi Dance Association, co-organized by the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Center and sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Chloe Lau, a representative of Ieng Chi Dance Association, mentioned that the association has been established for more than 20 years and has the vision of promoting dance as an art form, by creating a common ground for the arts and providing inspiration to the field of contemporary dance.

For her, the ongoing exhibition is a collaboration that represents the vision of the association. LV