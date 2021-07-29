Art Macao | City of Dreams launches exhibition celebrating ocean inhabitants

As part of Macao International Art Biennale 2021 (Art Macao), the multimedia exhibition “La Mer” launched yesterday at City of Dreams’ Dancing Water Theater.

The exhibition pays tribute to the sea while highlighting the importance of conserving it for the next generations.

“La Mer” showcases a series of installations by artists and explorers from around the world. Celebrating the sea and its inhabitants, the exhibition features works by video artist Ange Leccia, composer Thomas Roussel, botanical sculptor Makoto Azuma, and artistic director Franco Dragone, designed to complement each other and create a harmonious experience for visitors.

In his opening speech, board director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Clarence Chung said, “Melco is committed to supporting the Macau government in promoting the diversified development of the local cultural and creative industry and bringing world-class arts and cultural entertainment to locals and tourists,” adding, “We continue our participation in this year’s Art Macao with internationally renowned artists whose art pieces are set to inspire audiences to support actions towards ocean sustainability.”

Following the opening ceremony, an introduction of the exhibition was done through a series of recorded videos from the artists offering insights into their contributions to the collaborative installation.

The exhibition also features an ocean-themed “La Mer” Film Festival; a series of Flow Body Mindfulness classes inspired by the sea; the “Sea x Art” Forum with free diver Wang Aolin and underwater photographer Uncle J; and the House of Dancing Water Underwater Discoveries, an opportunity to observe the venue closely from the perspective of the show’s divers.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday to Sunday between July 16 and October 31, 2021, with free admission.

Members of the public can view the details of the exhibition and register for the additional activities online through the City of Dreams official website.